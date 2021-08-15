Air Quality in Spokane remains ‘unhealthy’ on Sunday

by Matthew Kincanon

Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Like yesterday, the people of Spokane woke up to yet another smoky and hazy day that is still unhealthy.

On the Air Quality Index, Spokane’s air currently stands at 151, which is a small improvement from yesterday. But it still stands at ‘unhealthy.’

Everyone may begin experiencing health effects because of the current air quality, Spokane Regional Clean Air says on its site. People who are more sensitive to this air quality may experience more serious health effects.

On the bright side, National Weather Service Spokane says the winds will gradually clear much of the smoke for Monday. Hopefully, people will be able to enjoy the outdoors tomorrow.

Breezy westerly winds will gradually clear much of the smoke in the Pacific Northwest by Monday afternoon. However, northerly flow behind a cold front could once again bring an increase in smoky conditions come Tuesday. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/iW1z387Ed6 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 15, 2021

RELATED: More smoke, fire weather on Sunday

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.