Air quality in Eastern Washington remains in unhealthy to hazardous range

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eastern Washington’s air quality remains in the unhealthy to hazardous range, and will likely continue through the next few days.

A system that was supposed to push smoke out of the region did not do what was expected. Now, smoke could end up lingering until Friday or Saturday, when the next system is expected to move in.

Eastern Washington air quality is still in the very unhealthy to hazardous air quality range, according to our monitors: Learn how they work @ https://t.co/DmOOlrBm90 and stay up on the latest @ https://t.co/ceXAbVbcV6 (Recent look @ North #Spokane 👇🏽) #WAwildfires #WASmoke pic.twitter.com/nwFRp4yoEw — Ecology – Eastern Region😷 (@ecyspokane) September 15, 2020

Air quality could improve at that time, with the possibility of some rain on the way for Friday.

In the meantime, stay indoors as much as possible. Avoid going out in the smoke and keep pets indoors.

