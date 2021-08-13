Air quality drops into ‘very unhealthy’ range for parts of Eastern Washington, North Idaho

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Air quality has dropped into the “very unhealthy” range for parts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Wildfires have been producing lots of smoke and hot, dry conditions are expected to persist into the weekend.

Oy! Oy! What a smoke screen we have across the state! Whoa I don't think I've seen as many purple monitors in my time here @EcologyWA! That's in the Very Unhealthy range. Stay indoors. Wear N95 mask & good vibes to firefighters. Ore/BC the smoke source. https://t.co/R66wrCCCER pic.twitter.com/KZQVPKAWAs — Ecology – Central Region (@ecyCentral) August 13, 2021

More smoke is moving into the area because of northerly winds. That could change throughout the weekend, but smoke will be sticking around for the majority of Friday.

The hazardous air means people should spend as little time outside as possible, avoid heavy exercise and keep your windows and doors shut in order to keep clean air inside.

