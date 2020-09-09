Air quality dips into unhealthy range for parts of eastern WA, north ID

Credit: Dept. of Ecology - Eastern Region

Air quality dipped into the “unhealthy range” for parts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho on Wednesday morning as wildfires continue burn hundreds of thousands of acres.

Some areas, primarily toward Wenatchee and Yakima, have reported “very unhealthy” conditions.

Satellite this morning shows dense smoke across much of the West Coast due to wildfires. Smoke locally here around the Puget Sound for diminished air quality. Refer to https://t.co/P7F5qCTRhX for air quality information. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/YLJzz6jXcP — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 9, 2020

In order to stay safe, people are encouraged to limit their time outdoors and avoid strenuous activity outdoors.

The National Weather Service in Spokane has predicted that winds will primarily blow from the east, which will force the majority of smoke near the east slopes of the Cascades.

Conditions can change and quickly. For the latest information, click here.

