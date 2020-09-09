Air quality dips into unhealthy range for parts of eastern WA, north ID
Air quality dipped into the “unhealthy range” for parts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho on Wednesday morning as wildfires continue burn hundreds of thousands of acres.
Some areas, primarily toward Wenatchee and Yakima, have reported “very unhealthy” conditions.
In order to stay safe, people are encouraged to limit their time outdoors and avoid strenuous activity outdoors.
The National Weather Service in Spokane has predicted that winds will primarily blow from the east, which will force the majority of smoke near the east slopes of the Cascades.
Conditions can change and quickly. For the latest information, click here.
