Air quality dips into ‘unhealthy’ and even ‘hazardous’ range for most of the Inland Northwest

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Smoke from area wildfires has caused air quality to plummet into the “unhealthy” range for most cities in the Inland Northwest

Some towns closest to the wildfires, primarily in north-central Washington, have dipped as far as the “hazardous” range.

We've seen quite a plummet in air quality and visibility. LOTS of smoke out there folks! source: https://t.co/UW3oycbUZa pic.twitter.com/lFT5ghefam — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 2, 2021

Smoke and haze are expected to stick around through Wednesday, and temperatures will reach highs of between 90 and 100 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect Tuesday morning and will be in place through Wednesday evening.

As smoke lingers, it is best to limit time spent outside, drink lots of water and avoid alcohol or caffeine.

