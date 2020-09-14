Air quality delays some garbage services in Spokane

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Night-shift garbage pickup in the downtown core will be suspended Monday night due to hazardous air quality.

A notice from the Public Works and Utilities Department said customers who receive downtown cart pickup during the night shift should put their carts out a day late all week, with Friday customers putting their carts out for pickup on Saturday.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup in residential areas could also be delayed until at least Tuesday. Pickup done by automated trucks that allow employees to stay inside their vehicles will proceed as normal.

