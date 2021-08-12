Air quality creeps into ‘unhealthy’ range for parts of Eastern Washington, North Idaho

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Air quality has creeped into the ‘unhealthy’ range for parts of Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Good Morning Northwest Weatherman Mark Peterson said air quality should improve a bit throughout the day, but it is important to take some steps to stay safe in the meantime.

That means limiting time spent outdoors, keeping windows and doors shut so clean air stays inside, and using your recirculation function on your car’s air conditioning.

