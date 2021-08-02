Air quality concerns and hot temperatures through Wednesday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here is a look at the 4 Things to Know for Monday, August 2:

Mon Am 4 Things

Temperatures are warming up today. By dinnertime, we should hit 93 degrees.

Mon Plan

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect Tuesday.

Mon Excessive Heat Watch

Temperatures today will be above average for the region.

Mon Highs

Smoke is trapped in our are with temperatures heating up through Wednesday. Cooler and possible showers are expected Thursday. A much cooler weekend is in the forecast.

Mon 4 Day

