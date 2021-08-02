Air quality concerns and hot temperatures through Wednesday – Mark
Here is a look at the 4 Things to Know for Monday, August 2:
Temperatures are warming up today. By dinnertime, we should hit 93 degrees.
An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect Tuesday.
Temperatures today will be above average for the region.
Smoke is trapped in our are with temperatures heating up through Wednesday. Cooler and possible showers are expected Thursday. A much cooler weekend is in the forecast.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.