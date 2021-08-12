How to check the air quality in the Inland Northwest

Smoke over Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– Smoke, smoke, and more smoke. That’s what the people living in the Inland Northwest have been dealing with since Thursday morning.

If you take just one step outside and you’ll see and smell what we’re talking about.

With smoke and haze comes a drop in air quality. The Washington Department of Ecology already issued an air quality alert issued for Eastern Washington through 10 a.m. Monday. The National Weather Service in Spokane said the air quality alert was also issued for Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah, and Shoshone counties in North Idaho.

Here’s where you can check your local air quality:

