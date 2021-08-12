Air quality alert issued for Eastern Washington, parts of North Idaho

Smoke over Inland Northwest. Credit: Washington Department of Ecology

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve been outside at all today, you probably noticed the smoke and haze are back.

With that comes a decline in air quality. In fact, on Thursday morning in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, the air quality index was rated as ‘unhealthy.’

On Thursday afternoon the Washington Department of Ecology issued an air quality alert for all of Eastern Washington through 10 a.m. Monday. The National Weather Service in Spokane said the air quality alert was also issued for Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah, and Shoshone counties in North Idaho.

The department of ecology said air quality is forecast to get worse by Friday. Things could start getting better Saturday as a cold front moves into the area.

You can read more from the Washington Department of Ecology online.

RELATED: Air quality creeps into ‘unhealthy’ range for parts of Eastern Washington, North Idaho

RELATED: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING; here we go again into the 90s and triple digits

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.