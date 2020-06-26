Air ambulance dispatched to auto-ped crash on SR 206 at Halliday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — An air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash near Mt. Spokane State Park.

Washington State Patrol troopers are on scene at State Route 206 and Halliday Road.

Public Information Officer Trooper Jeff Sevigney said serious injuries have been reported and drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

