Air 4 Adventure: Wild Rose Prairie

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s cooler outside, the air is a bit cleaner and guess what? Sunflowers are in full bloom across the Northwest.

If you’re looking for something to do in this nicer weather consider checking out the sunflowers for yourself in their golden beauty.

Take a look at the ones in Wild Rose Prairie.

