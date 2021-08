Air 4 Adventure: Wandermere Golf Course

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s going to be rough not being able to have fun outdoors with all of the smoke, especially for anyone who loves golfing.

However, when it clear up a bit more and the air doesn’t taste like a fireplace, there’s the beautiful Wandemere Golf Course you can go to.

Check it out for yourself.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.