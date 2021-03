Air 4 Adventure: Waikiki Springs Nature Preserve

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A hidden gem behind Mead High School in North Spokane awaits you.

100 years ago, Waikiki Springs was a dairy farm. Today, it’s a 95-acre conservation area with trails for you to explore.

In this week’s Air 4 Adventure we take you high above those trails.

