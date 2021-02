Air 4 Adventure: Views of the Spokane River

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

POST FALLS, Idaho — Our above freezing temperatures mixed with recent snowfall add up to a beautiful Spokane River.

And if you’re up for a little adventure, one of the best places to see the river in all its glory is Avista’s dam in Post Falls.

That’s exactly where we went in this week’s Air 4 Adventure!

