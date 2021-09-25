Air 4 Adventure: University of Idaho’s Arboretum

by 4 News Now Staff

MOSCOW, Idaho– Fall is here! That means the leaves around the Inland Northwest will be bursting with color soon.

In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we give you a sneak peek at what you can expect at the University of Idaho’s Arboretum.

The university describes its arboreta as outdoor museums. They are maintained for the acquisition and proper curation of a living collection of native and introduced plants hardy in the Inland Pacific Northwest.

You can find more information on the University of Idaho’s Arboretum here.

