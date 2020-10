Air 4 Adventure: University of Idaho Arboretum

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

MOSCOW, Idaho — A hidden gem is nestled between the University of Idaho Golf Course in Moscow and the surrounding neighborhood.

This time of year, that area is bursting with beautiful fall colors. Join us on our Air 4 Adventure to the University of Idaho Arboretum.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.