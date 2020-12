Air 4 Adventure: Tubbs Hill

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Tubbs Hill is a two-mile hiking loop near Lake Coeur d’Alene that’s perfect for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for hiking, walking, running and fishing—and you can bring your dog, too!

We fly high above Tubbs Hill in this week’s Air 4 Adventure.

