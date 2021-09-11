Air 4 Adventure: The North Idaho Centennial Trail

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho– If you’re looking for the perfect spot to walk, run or go on a ride, we have you covered.

On this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we’ll take you to The North Idaho Centennial Trail

The North Idaho Centennial Trail is 23 miles long. It extends from the Washington state line through Higgins Point.

