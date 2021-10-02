Air 4 Adventure: The beauty of north Pend Oreille County

by Matthew Kincanon

PEND OREILLE CO., Wash. — It looks like we’ve got a beautiful fall weekend ahead of us.

This gives you an opportunity to get off of the beaten trail and go on a little adventure.

If you’re not sure where to go, 100 miles north Spokane is the beauty of north Pend Oreille County.

Take a look for yourself!

If you liked this Air 4 Adventure, be sure to check out others! We have all sorts of scenic sights online and on our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Air 4 Adventures: Rathdrum Mountain

RELATED: Air 4 Adventure: University of Idaho’s Arboretum

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.