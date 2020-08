Air 4 Adventure: Sprague Lake

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

LINCOLN CO., Wash. — It was a perfect weekend to spend on the water, and lucky for us, there are so many great spots nearby to do exactly that!

Tonight, we’re flying high above Sprague Lake, where a group of fishermen spent the weekend on kayaks! Check it out in this all-new Air 4 Adventure.

