Air 4 Adventure: Spokane River Plaza

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve been inside all week and are looking for a breath of fresh air, we’ve got just the spot.

The plaza along the Spokane River opened to brief fanfare in 2019 before quickly closing again, and with COVID-19 and pandemic closures weighing heavy on people’s minds, you may not have noticed that it has since reopened!

We’re taking you there for this week’s Air 4 Adventure.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.