Air 4 Adventure: Silver Valley

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we head out to Silver Valley on the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes—what used to be railroad tracks is now an outdoor lover’s paradise.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.