Air 4 Adventure: Q’emiln Park

by Matthew Kincanon

POST FALLS, Idaho — With the temperatures in the 90s this weekend, hanging out at a beach might be the best way to escape the heat.

One place you can go to is Q’emiln Park in Post Falls and the Spokane River.

Sit on the sand, take a dip in the water, and invite some friends or family to tag along to join in on the fun.

Check it out for yourself and see if you want to make plans to go there.

