Air 4 Adventure: Priest Lake

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho– Any season of the year Priest Lake is a great place for you and your family to visit.

While you might not think of Priest Lake as a winter destination, there’s still lots to do there, including cross-country ski. The Priest Lake Nordic Club grooms several of the areas around the lake for it.

They are part of the Park and Ski Program with Idaho Fish and Game. You can find up-to-date information on grooming trails here.

If you liked this Air 4 Adventure, be sure to check out others! We have all sorts of scenic sights online and on our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Air 4 Adventure: The beauty of north Pend Oreille County

RELATED: Air 4 Adventure: The North Idaho Centennial Trail

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.