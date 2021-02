Air 4 Adventure: Pine Street Woods

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Kaniksu Land Trust strives to conserve land so that we can enjoy hikes through forests and fields of lupine. In tonight’s Air 4 Adventure, we take you to the Pine Street Woods, just outside of Sandpoint.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.