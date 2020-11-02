Air 4 Adventure: Phillips Creek Trailhead opens

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nice weather early on in the week could be the perfect opportunity to check out a new hiking spot—the Phillips Creek Trailhead in the Dishman Hills area opened Friday.

Spokane County leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new two-mile path, which is located by Ponderosa Elementary school. You’ll be able to take this to the Glenore Trail in Dishman Hills, and you can check it out in this week’s Air 4 Adventure.

