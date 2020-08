Air 4 Adventure: Manito Park’s Duncan Garden

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tonight’s Air 4 Adventure takes us to Manito Park to see the magnificent Duncan Garden with a bird’s-eye view. Take to the skies and have a look at the classic European Renaissance style!

