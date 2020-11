Air 4 Adventure: Lookout Pass Ski Resort

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — Lookout Ski Resort has gotten nearly 80 inches of snow already this season!

Two of its lifts were operating this weekend.

See the ski area from a unique perspective with the Air 4 Drone in our full adventure:

