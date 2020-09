Air 4 Adventure: Kamiak Butte

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

All this smoke is making it tough to get outdoors to enjoy the final warm days of the year. Luckily, we have the Air 4 drone!

We took it north of Pullman to a 300-acre park, not long before all the smoke rolled in. This week’s Air 4 Adventure takes us high above Kamiak Butte.

