Air 4 Adventure: Holmberg Park

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we’re taking you to Holmberg Park in North Spokane, which is a popular place to go sledding this time of year!

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.