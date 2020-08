Air 4 Adventure: Higgens Point

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — It’s been another beautiful weekend, and tonight’s Air 4 Adventure takes us to Higgens Point, just off the Centennial Trail in Coeur d’Alene. It’s a great scenic spot for a summer picnic—and if you visit, see if you can spot any bald eagles!

