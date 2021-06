Air 4 Adventure: Heyburn State Park

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Heyburn State Park is the Northwest’s oldest state park, opening back in 1908 and consists of 8,000 acres of wilderness and water access.

One of the main attractions is the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes Trestle, which takes you accords the south end of Lake Coeur d’Alene. Take a look.

