Air 4 Adventure: Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee

by Matthew Kincanon

DOUGLAS CO., Wash. — If you’re looking for a change in scenery and a little adventure during the weekend, there are two places to visit that might catch your interest.

Around 100 miles west of Spokane are two geographical wonders; Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee.

Carved by ice-age floods, the areas offer miles of hiking trails and views of what was once the world’s largest waterfall.

Take a look for yourself!

