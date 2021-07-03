Air 4 Adventure: Floating the Coeur d’Alene River

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

KINGSTON, Idaho — It’s going to be another hot weekend and the perfect chance to cool off at the north fork of the Coeur d’Alene River near Kingston.

Just grab an inner tube, or any other kind of floatation device, and take some time to float down the river.

Check it out for yourself and see if it’s somewhere you’d like to visit this weekend.

