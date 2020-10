Air 4 Adventure: Ferry County Rail Trail

REPUBLIC, Wash. — It’s officially fall and the leaves are changes colors. If you’re up for an adventure, head out to Ferry County!

The Ferry County Trail in Republic runs nearly 25 miles to the Canadian border. Take a bike or go for a hike—it’s a great place to enjoy the season. Let’s head out there in this week’s Air 4 Adventure.

