Air 4 Adventure: Fernan Lake

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The start of summer means it’s time to get outside and enjoy the nature surrounding us. The Coeur d’Alene Canoe and Kayak Club may inspire you to do just that—we caught up with them during a paddle on Fernan Lake for this Air 4 Adventure.

