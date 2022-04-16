Air 4 Adventure: Farragut Public Shooting Range

by Erin Robinson

ATHOL, Idaho –The Farragut Public Shooting Range is a great place to enhance and strengthen your shooting skills.

It features year-round public access to 50, 100 and 200-yard ranges, as well as trap and archery shooting for just $5 per day.

The range can also be rented for $53.00 per day if you have a group of 10 or more people.

Learn more about all the range offers in this week’s Air 4 Adventure.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.