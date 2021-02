Air 4 Adventure: Exploring Wallace

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

WALLACE, Idaho — Adventures in the Northwest usually mean adventures off the beaten path. However, in Idaho’s Silver Valley, it might mean just taking Exit 61 off of I-90.

In tonight’s Air 4 Adventure, we take you to the historic town of Wallace, Idaho.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.