Air 4 Adventure: Duncan Gardens at Manito Park

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the most beautiful places in Spokane is the Duncan Gardens at Manito Park.

It’s perfect for taking photos or going on a relaxing walk.

If you’re new to Spokane, this is one of the places you have to see.

Check it out and take in its beauty.

