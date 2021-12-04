Air 4 Adventure: Cowley Park lights up for Christmas

SPOKANE, Wash.– One of the best parts of the holiday season is driving around the Inland Northwest and seeing all the decorations.

Earlier this week, we wanted to get in on the action. So, Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team filled Cowley Park with thousands of Christmas lights to help spread holiday cheer to kids at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

Take a look for yourself!

If you liked this Air 4 Adventure, be sure to check out others! We have all sorts of scenic sights online and on our YouTube channel.

