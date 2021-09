Air 4 Adventure: Cougar Bay

by Matthew Kincanon

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — It’s going to be beautiful this long Labor Day weekend.

If you’re planning on getting out, there’s some new land near Lake Coeur d’Alene that will soon be offering new fun.

Check out the newest addition to Cougar Bay for yourself.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.