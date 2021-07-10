Air 4 Adventure: Cherry Orchards

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Green Bluff is ripe with cherries this month and it’s time to go pick them while you can.

Despite last week’s heat wave, the cherries are thriving.

One Green Bluff grower, Sunset Orchard, says some of the cherries are dehydrated, or ‘culled’ out, but others got stronger and juicier in the heat.

Right now, Sunset Orchard is growing the popular rainier and bing cherries. You’ll also find lambert, morello pie, van and chelan cherries.

To pick cherries, just twist it at the stem or grab the cherry itself and pop it off the tree without the stem. You can stop by any day of the week between 8am and 5pm.

Check it out for yourself.

