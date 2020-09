Air 4 Adventure: Centennial Trail

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

This week, the Air 4 drone is flying above the Centennial Trail, from Nine Mile Falls to Higgins Point in Idaho.

The paved trail is nearly 65-miles long, and you can see just how beautiful it is! Check it out from a birds-eye view in this Air 4 Adventure.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.