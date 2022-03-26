Air 4 Adventure: Canfield Mountain
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– Canfield Mountain has plenty of hiking and biking trails, so it’s fun for the whole family.
The 24-acre open space park is located near Coeur d’Alene on East Mountain Vista Drive. The trail is a mile and a half in length and is rated intermediate in difficulty with a few advanced areas.
You can find more information here.
Check it out.
If you liked this Air 4 Adventure, be sure to check out others! We have all sorts of scenic sights online and on our YouTube channel.
MORE: Air 4 Adventure: Post Street & Trent Street Bridges
MORE: Air 4 Adventure: Priest Lake
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.