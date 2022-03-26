Air 4 Adventure: Canfield Mountain

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– Canfield Mountain has plenty of hiking and biking trails, so it’s fun for the whole family.

The 24-acre open space park is located near Coeur d’Alene on East Mountain Vista Drive. The trail is a mile and a half in length and is rated intermediate in difficulty with a few advanced areas.

