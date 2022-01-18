AG’s Office wants Washingtonians to report price-gouging on COVID test kits

by Erin Robinson

Money; Shutterstock

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Anyone who suspects price-gouging on a COVID-19 at-home test kit is asked to contact the Washington Attorney General’s Office.

AG Bob Ferguson issued a consumer alert to Washingtonians on Tuesday.

In the past week, several people filed complaints regarding the price of at-home tests. In one instance, a Facebook ad advertised kits on “sale for only $49, down from $69 a box” even though they retail for about $15.

“One of our most valuable tools to combat price gouging is the personal experience of Washingtonians,” Ferguson said. “When you see a business charging exorbitant prices on products that are essential to our health and well-being, file a complaint with my office.”

According to the AG’s Office, businesses that raise prices on emergency goods and services in order to maximize profit during a public health emergency or natural disaster commit an “unfair business practice.” The Washington Consumer Protection Act prohibits unfair and deceptive business practices.

Complaints can be filed here.

RELATED: Here’s how to get free COVID tests sent straight to your doorstep

PAST COVERAGE: Biden to double free COVID tests, add masks to fight omicron

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.