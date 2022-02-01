Agnes Marie Sibert

Agnes Marie Sibert (92) longtime resident of Calder passed away at her son’s home on January 28, 2022. She was born to Terrence and Genevieve McQuade on December 7, 1929, in Spokane, WA. Agnes grew up between Spokane, St. Maries, and Marble Creek. She attended St. Mary Catholic Academy in St. Maries until the 8th grade. She then went on to St. Gertrude’s Catholic School in Cottonwood. Following high school, Agnes moved to Spokane Valley where she worked various jobs to support herself. She then returned to St. Maries where she met Richard Sibert, and the couple married on October 26, 1952. Agnes was a home maker, and she stayed home to take care of all 4 of the couple’s children. For years Agnes volunteered at the Calder School, typically helping out with community dinners and fundraisers. She also served on the water and sewer district, and the election board. Agnes was a member of the St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church and a member of the Ladies of the Elks both in St. Maries. A devout Catholic, her faith was very strong, she loved her church, and she loved the Lord. Anytime there was a bazaar or dinner at the church, she was there volunteering her time. She also belonged to the “Our Day Out” quilting club in Calder, as she was a talented quilter and seamstress. Agnes also enjoyed gardening, flowers, birds, canning, and holidays. She loved having her family together and entertaining for the holidays. She would spend hours at the family ranch just enjoying her surrounding environment. Cats were a love of hers, and she took in several stray ones over the years; she also raised chickens, although for the most part she loved taking care of them. Agnes is survived by her children Leron Sibert of Calder, ID, Troy (Celia) Sibert, Quentin (Susie) Sibert, and Keith (Judy) Sibert all of St. Maries, ID; sister Mary Dittman of St. Maries, ID, sister in-law Karen McQuade of Calder, ID; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Sibert, parents Terrence and Genevieve McQuade, and brother Thomas McQuade. Rosary will be recited on Tuesday February 1, 2022, at 6:00 pm at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in St. Maries. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11:00 am followed by Interment services at Woodlawn Cemetery. After Interment services, a meal will be served for family and friends at the Benedictine Hall in St. Maries.

