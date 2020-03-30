Aggravated murder charges filed in trooper’s death on I-5

Credit: WSP

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – An Olympia man has been charged with aggravated first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Washington State Patrol trooper.

Justin Schaffer was killed Tuesday during a high-speed police pursuit on Interstate 5 in Chehalis.

The Seattle Times reports Michael David Thompson is accused of deliberately plowing into Schaffer as the 28-year-old trooper set up spike strips to deflate the tires of Thompson’s fleeing pickup truck.

In addition to aggravated murder, Thompson faces a slew of criminal charges related to a chain of events that began Monday at a convenience store in Thurston County and culminated with Thompson crashing his pickup truck after the police pursuit on southbound I-5.

Thompson remains jailed in lieu of $5 million bail.

