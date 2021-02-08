AG Ferguson warns of new phone scam targeting medical providers

Washington Attorney General's Office Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson has issued a warning that scammers posing as members of the Washington Medical Commission are calling medical providers to claim the WMC suspended their license.

The calls come from a replicated phone number, and direct the provider to a a nearby business with a fax machine to receive paperwork that notifies them of a “suspension.”

According to Ferguson, The WMC does not make calls to anyone facing a license suspension. The commission sends letters to any practitioner under investigation or facing discipline. Any medical license holder facing suspension receives several letters from the WMC, which include legal documents and timelines for responding.

If you get one of these calls you are advised to hang up immediately.

“Do not fall victim to this Medical Commission scam,” Ferguson said. “If you receive a call from somebody claiming to be from the Medical Commission notifying you of a suspended license, hang up, contact the Commission directly, and file a complaint with my office.”

