AG Ferguson to sue largest e-cigarette company for targeting underage consumers

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Washington Attorney General's Office Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson will announce a consumer protection lawsuit against vaping giant JUUL for targeting underage consumers.

AG Ferguson will make the announcement Wednesday morning in a news conference with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Western Region Director Annie Tegen.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

As of last month, there were 758 lawsuits from around the U.S. against JUUL, many of them claiming its marketing targets minors.

