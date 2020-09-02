AG Ferguson to sue largest e-cigarette company for targeting underage consumers
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson will announce a consumer protection lawsuit against vaping giant JUUL for targeting underage consumers.
AG Ferguson will make the announcement Wednesday morning in a news conference with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Western Region Director Annie Tegen.
The news conference is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.
As of last month, there were 758 lawsuits from around the U.S. against JUUL, many of them claiming its marketing targets minors.
